Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked

Lompoc resident Jennifer Elliott said she was required to get tested before an upcoming medical procedure.

“I’ll be surprised as anyone if I find out that I have it,” she said, noting that she was told it could be three days before she receives the results. “I barely leave the house.”

Vandenberg Village resident Lee Roy said he wanted to be tested so that he would have peace of mind, or be able to provide that peace of mind to others, in case he intermingles with people in the near future.

The 76-year-old said he considered proactive widespread testing to be especially important in light of what he feels has been poor leadership throughout this pandemic from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“If the president and the vice president can have it done three times a day, we can get it done one time a day,” he said. “And those [guys] don’t even wear masks. It's like they don't care.”

The tests are carried out with nasal swabs, and the procedure from time of entry to exit typically took less than 15 minutes Friday.

Elliott said the test itself was “not fun,” but she said that shouldn’t deter others.