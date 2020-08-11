Lompoc electoral races take shape; Councilman Vega to challenge for mayor's seat

In this year’s Lompoc electoral races, a two-person battle will decide one City Council seat, another incumbent will run unopposed, and a current councilman whose position is not up for grabs has emerged as a challenger for the mayor’s seat.
The races are now set for the Nov. 3 election following last week’s passage of the filing deadline. Gilda Cordova, who was appointed to her District 1 City Council seat in January 2019, will run unopposed to maintain that seat, while District 4 Councilman Jim Mosby will face off against challenger Jeremy Ball.
The lone other city race on the ballot will involve two familiar faces, as District 2 Councilman Victor Vega, who has two years remaining on his current term, will seek to supplant Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who is running for re-election.
Vega is the only candidate who didn’t publicly reveal his plans ahead of the filing deadline. The Lompoc native, who is a real estate agent and has owned multiple businesses in the city, said Tuesday that he was motivated to run for mayor by a desire to "move Lompoc forward," beginning with making City Hall less daunting for potential business owners.
"The mayor is one of the first points of contact for new businesses and investors that want to bring jobs to Lompoc," said Vega, who will simply return to his City Council seat if he comes up short in the mayoral race. "Six years ago when I was elected to council, the city was known for helping businesses and many new ones came to Lompoc. With my years of small business experience, I understand what businesses need to succeed."
Jim Mosby, who was initially appointed to the City Council in 2014 and then re-elected in 2016, filed papers with the city this past week to run to retain his District 4 City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election. Mosby said he felt he was particularly qualified to help mold Lompoc’s future, given his track record.
Osborne, in an update on her campaign website, said she was hopeful that this year's election would keep her in office but that it would also lead to some new people around her.
She said she was looking to continue "to work towards creating the community we are all proud to call home, where we have opportunities to succeed, and we feel safe and hopeful."
"It has been difficult to accomplish these goals, especially the last two years as mayor," she said. "I am confident we can elect a sea change on council and begin a tidal shift in the direction our community needs to go."
Both the City Council seats are for four-year terms, while the mayoral term will be two years.
Along with those city races, Lompoc voters also will be asked to select from a crowded field — that can still grow — of seven challengers and one incumbent who are vying for three open seats on the Lompoc Unified School District board of education.
Bill Heath was the lone LUSD board member with an expiring term who filed to retain his seat. Because Dick Barrett and Jeff Carlovsky did not submit papers to seek re-election, the filing deadline for the LUSD races was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The list of challengers who have already filed includes 19-year-old Alexander Murkison; retired teacher Janet Blevins; parent and systems engineer Martin Casey; Terri Cecchine, who did not include a title for the ballot; Madalyn Michelle Mainhardt, who also didn’t include a title; retired Lompoc High educator and trainer Tom Blanco; and small business owner Gary Cox.
Each of the open terms on the LUSD board are for four years.
In the mayoral race, Vega said his focus will go beyond businesses to also bringing more housing to Lompoc, improving parks and sports fields, and boosting public safety by supporting the Lompoc Police Department.
On that latter point, Vega said he was not necessarily in support of any movement to defund the police department or redirect resources away from it. Instead, he said, he will bring forward "a number of ideas to help our police department."
Vega said he felt his leadership as mayor could be critical in helping Lompoc move past the pandemic and into its next phase.
"Now is the time for action as businesses and families are in need of hope," he said. "And as your mayor, that is what I will deliver. We need businesses, jobs, housing and recreation to increase city revenues so that together we can finally turn rhetoric into reality."
