You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc elementary school reports COVID-19 outbreak, shuts down until April 12
breaking

Lompoc elementary school reports COVID-19 outbreak, shuts down until April 12

La Cañada Elementary School in Lompoc is closing its campus for 14 days following a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a notice posted on the school's website.

School officials said they were notified on Thursday of three positive COVID-19 cases on campus, which triggered the 14-day closure as required by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. 

The campus, which closed on Friday, is expected to reopen April 12, officials said.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News