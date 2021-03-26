Lompoc elementary school reports COVID-19 outbreak, shuts down until April 12

La Cañada Elementary School in Lompoc is closing its campus for 14 days following a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a notice posted on the school's website.
School officials said they were notified on Thursday of three positive COVID-19 cases on campus, which triggered the 14-day closure as required by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
The campus, which closed on Friday, is expected to reopen April 12, officials said.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
