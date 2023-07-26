More than 300 guests turned out and lined up Wednesday afternoon to sample dozens of delectable soups offered at the 18th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls event, where breaking bread becomes central to the fundraising efforts of the Santa Barbara County Foodbank's mission to end hunger. 

Guests were welcomed at the Dick Dewees Community Center by friends, volunteers, and local restaurants for two lunch seating times, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and served healthy portions of warm soup.

They selected from hearty options like clam chowder, albondigas (meatballs), potato bacon, seafood bisque, minestrone and cream of tomato, among others.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

