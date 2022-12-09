 Skip to main content
top story

Lompoc ends utility shut off moratorium, Pale Blue Dot gets extension to May 1

  • Updated

Lompoc City Council Meeting 12 6 2022

Lompoc utility customers who have put off paying their bills through the pandemic need to establish a payment plan by April or face shut off.

Lompoc City Council members Tuesday voted unanimously to end the city moratorium on disconnecting utility customers who are in arrears. Regular payments as well as pay-off plans must be in place by April 1. City staff will work with customers to develop repayment plans or find further assistance programs for those still in need.

“By the time that we propose reinstating the disconnects, it would have been three years that customers have been able to not pay their bills and not have any repercussions for that, and so we want to make sure we communicate with our customers that there are options and they need to start paying,” Management Services Director Christie Donnelly said.

101121 CalSpace 4.jpg
Pale Blue Dot hopes to acquire approximately 82 acres of city-owned property surrounding and including Ken Adam Park near Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley campus to develop CalSpace, an educational and entertainment multipurpose venue.
