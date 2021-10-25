A family of seven was displaced and two cats died Saturday during a house fire on East Pine Avenue in Lompoc, according to the city's Fire Department.

Crews responded to reports of smoke and flames seen coming from a home in the 900 block at about 5:45 p.m., said Battalion Chief Dana Paschke.

A child was initially reported to be inside the structure but crews quickly determined the home had been evacuated, according to Paschke. Fire detectors had reportedly been working.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 20 minutes in coordination with a ventilation crew, which cut a hole in the roof to remove heavy smoke.

The fire was contained to its origin, Paschke said, and adjacent homes were not damaged by the flames.

+4 Alisal fire 97% contained after destroying 12 homes; fire's total costs expected to exceed $80M Firefighters battling the Alisal fire brought containment to 97% Tuesday, completely securing the eastern edge and leaving only a small section of the perimeter left to close at the northwest corner, the U.S. Forest Service said.

One person was injured after evacuating the home, and two cats that succumbed to the fire were located inside the structure, she added.

The cause remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to provide assistance to the family.

Emergency units from the Lompoc Police Department, American Medical Response, CalSTAR, along with additional firefighters from Vandenberg Space Force Base and Santa Barbara County Fire also assisted during the incident.