A Lompoc family has been left grieving and in search of answers after they say they discovered the body of 14-year-old Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona in the Santa Ynez River bed on Sunday.

Lompoc police said they assisted in the recovery of the body Sunday after it was found by two kayakers. Alberto's older sister, Elizabeth Santacruz, says two of the Corona family members found the teenager's body when they took the search into their own hands.

As the days since the discovery of the body have left the family in mourning and in need of support, Santacruz says the family has grown frustrated by media reports and what's been posted on social media. Santacruz said she's both dissatisfied and in disbelief in how the efforts of law enforcement were depicted in the media.

020923 Alberto Corona 02
Community members gather at a fundraiser to help with funeral costs after Alberto Corona's body was found last Sunday. The teen had been missing for over a week until family members say they discovered his body in the Santa Ynez River bed.
020923 Alberto Corona 04
A memorial display made of Alberto's Corona's baseball caps and photos was erected near the family's home in Lompoc this week. The body of the 14-year-old was discovered by family members, an uncle and his stepfather, in the Santa Ynez River bed on Sunday, his sister, Elizabeth Santacruz, said.

