Lompoc Family YMCA will launch its 2023 Annual Campaign starting Thursday, aiming to raise $98,000 for community outreach programming that includes providing financial assistance and access to resources for those in need.
Lompoc Family YMCA board member Mark Jackson was selected to chair the campaign to ensure the fundraising goal is met, according to Thomas Speidel YMCA regional executive director, who noted that every dollar raised is applied to placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs that include full-day child care and outdoor fitness programming for all ages.
"Being 'for all' is what defines the Lompoc YMCA," said Speidel. "We’ve seen that take on a whole new meaning during the pandemic. We are not only helping people who want to come to the Y, we’re also helping people in the community, and we want to reach even further."
