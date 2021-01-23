Lompoc Fire Department accepting vendor applications for fireworks stands

Vendor applications now are being accepted from established nonprofit organizations within Lompoc's city limits to sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks.
Qualified applicants chosen by lottery are limited to six sale stands and locations in the city. First priority is given to new applicants.
Applications are available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and at Lompoc Fire Station 1, 115 South G St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An adult representative of the applying organization must pick up applications at the fire station.
The deadline to submit an application either online via the city's website or in-person at Lompoc Fire Station 1 is 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 if their application did not meet the requirements for consideration.
The lottery for determining which qualifying nonprofit organizations will receive firework sale permits is set to take place Feb. 25.
All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.
Nonprofit groups granted a permit in 2020 are not typically eligible for this year's lottery but still can apply.
Last year’s nonprofit groups will be considered for an alternate position and entered into the lottery in the event there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.
For questions about the process, contact 805-875-8063.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
