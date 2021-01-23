You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc Fire Department accepting vendor applications for fireworks stands

Lompoc Fire Department accepting vendor applications for fireworks stands

Qualified applicants chosen by lottery are limited to six sale stands and locations in the city. First priority is given to new applicants.

Vendor applications now are being accepted from established nonprofit organizations within Lompoc's city limits to sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks.

Qualified applicants chosen by lottery are limited to six sale stands and locations in the city. First priority is given to new applicants.

Applications are available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and at Lompoc Fire Station 1, 115 South G St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An adult representative of the applying organization must pick up applications at the fire station.

The deadline to submit an application either online via the city's website or in-person at Lompoc Fire Station 1 is 5 p.m. Feb. 1.

Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 if their application did not meet the requirements for consideration.

The lottery for determining which qualifying nonprofit organizations will receive firework sale permits is set to take place Feb. 25.

All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.

Nonprofit groups granted a permit in 2020 are not typically eligible for this year's lottery but still can apply.

Last year’s nonprofit groups will be considered for an alternate position and entered into the lottery in the event there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.

For questions about the process, contact 805-875-8063.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News