Vendor applications now are being accepted from established nonprofit organizations within Lompoc's city limits to sell "safe-and-sane" fireworks.

Qualified applicants will be chosen through a lottery method for one of six stands located within the city limits, according to local officials. First priority will be given to new applicants.

Applications are available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and hard copies will be available at Lompoc Fire Station 51, 115 South G St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An adult representative of the applying organization must pick up applications at the fire station.

