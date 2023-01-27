Vendor applications now are being accepted from established nonprofit organizations within Lompoc's city limits to sell "safe-and-sane" fireworks.
Qualified applicants will be chosen through a lottery method for one of six stands located within the city limits, according to local officials. First priority will be given to new applicants.
Applications are available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and hard copies will be available at Lompoc Fire Station 51, 115 South G St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An adult representative of the applying organization must pick up applications at the fire station.
The deadline to submit an application either online via the city's website or in person at Lompoc Fire Station 51 is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 if their application did not meet the requirements for consideration, officials said.
The lottery for determining which qualifying nonprofit organizations will receive firework sale permits is set to take place Feb. 23.
All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.
Nonprofit groups granted a permit in 2022 are not typically eligible for this year's lottery but still can apply for a potential alternate position in the instance there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.
For questions about the process, contact 805-875-8063.