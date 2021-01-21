Lompoc Fire Department receives skid mount fire pump from local foundation

The Lompoc Firefighters Foundation recently donated and delivered a skid mount pump to the Lompoc Fire Department.
The self-contained firefighting apparatus, which was built by Cascade Fire Equipment and cost about $26,000, is designed for use either in or on commercial vehicle platforms such as pickup trucks, flatbed trucks and trailers.
According to a Lompoc fire spokeswoman, the pump will be installed into a new crew cab utility truck expected to replace the department's current 2008 Ford truck that has been utilized as a rescue response unit.
The Lompoc Firefighters Foundation over the past decade has played a significant role in enhancing and adding to the department's capabilities through its fundraising and donation efforts, the spokeswoman said.
Other critical equipment paid for fully by the Lompoc Firefighters Foundation include automated external defibrillators, extrication tools, wildland equipment, health and safety improvements, as well as a public education trailer.
The spokeswoman thanked Lompoc Firefighters Foundation on behalf of the Lompoc Fire Department and city for its continued support.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.