Lompoc firefighters knock down early-morning downtown blaze

A crew from the Lompoc Fire Department puts out an early-morning blaze Thursday in the 200 block of North H Street.

 Contributed photo by Lompoc Fire Department

A crew from the Lompoc Fire Department put out an early-morning blaze Thursday that involved multiple dumpsters and a fence enclosure.

One engine responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North H Street. The fire was extinguished in about five minutes, though firefighters remained on scene for about 30 minutes to overhaul the area.

Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. launches 'Match' to help businesses recover

No injuries were reported, nor was there any reported damage to adjacent businesses.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

