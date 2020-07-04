Lompoc fireworks sellers work hard to attract customers
  • Updated

Selling fireworks for Fourth of July celebrating is a highly competitive business for nonprofit organizations in Lompoc that often get a large portion of their annual operating funds from their sales.

So volunteers like the ones manning the First Apostolic Church's booth in the Vons parking lot often resort to marketing tools like colorful costumes, stilts and photo opportunities to bring in the customers.

20+ stories for 2020: Willis Jacobson Collection

2020 has been a busy year, and wow we are already in July?!? In this collection reporter Willis Jacobson chooses some of his top stories from 2020.  Follow more of his work on LompocRecord.com, and sign up for a News+ membership to support the work of local journalists in your community. 

