Lompoc Flower Festival organizers crown 2020 queen

Although there will be no Lompoc Flower Festival this summer, one aspect of the event carried on Saturday with the crowning of this year's queen.
Tayla Valencia was crowned queen of the 2020 Flower Festival during a coronation ceremony Saturday on a ranch just east of the city. The festival itself was canceled this year out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic.
Eight candidates vied for this year's crown.
The field included Dallas Bedrosian, Anastasia deMorris, Kenley Grossini, Rodaina Maida, Paloma Pacheco, Kilee Payne, Jasmin Salas, and Tayla Valencia.
