The Lompoc Flower Festival Parade returned Saturday as part of a four-day community celebration that kicked off Thursday and continued through Sunday.
The parade procession — composed of colorful floats, performing dance troops, gymnasts, student bands and waving community leaders — rolled down H Street to Ocean Avenue where hundreds of enthusiastic spectators of all ages turned out to welcome and cheer on dozens of entrants who made their way to Ryon Memorial Park and the festival.
The festival featured carnival rides and games, vendors and food booths and live musical performances by area musicians.