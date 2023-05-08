Lompoc's Flower Festival Parade will return Saturday, June 24, after a four-year pandemic-induced dry spell that halted the now 70-year-old community tradition which celebrates the town's historically famous flower fields.
While the festival portion of the annual event made a comeback from the pandemic in 2022, the parade did not, marking 2023 as the year of "bringing back the Flower Festival Parade," according to Rose Isaac, Lompoc Valley Festival Association co-chair.
Isaac, who for the past 27 years has helped organize the annual festivities and parade, said while the 100% volunteer-operation typically prepares for a five-day annual celebration, this year's will take place over four days.
"We had a very, very nice festival last year even though it was just three days — it's usually five. But I think we're going to pare it down to four days."
The last full-blown Flower Festival parade to take place was in 2019, six months before COVID-19 shut down all large community events.
"And last year we didn't have the finances to do the parade," Isaac added. "People don't think parades costs money, but they do."
Isaac estimates the annual parade to cost anywhere between $30,000 to $50,000 each year.
She noted, "The city of Lompoc is very generous with helping us. They help us shut down the streets and put the blockades up. I'm hoping this year we'll have a nice parade."
The parade, as Isaac puts it, begins promptly at 10 a.m., starting at 'H' and College streets, and will proceed down 'H', turning right onto Ocean Avenue and end at Ryon Park, where a second day of festivities will take place.
Among the procession of parade entrants will be this year's queen candidates waving from a queen's float — local high schoolers Jordan Cousins, Yoselin Lopez-Gonzalez, Zyann Jackson, Addison Luette, and Ava Nasr.
As for what the queens' float will look like — "we can't tell you," Isaac said, noting that an element of surprise was part of the excitement.
Awards for best floats will be presented after the parade at Ryan Park Stage Area starting at 1 p.m., according to the association's website.
Applications to participate in the parade are now being accepted, and can be downloaded and printed at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com. Applications can also be picked up at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association, 414 W. Ocean Ave.
There is no cost to participate in the parade, Isaac said.
The accompanying annual festival, which kicks off Thursday, June 22, will run through Sunday, June 25 at Ryon Memorial Park, 800 W. Ocean Ave.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.