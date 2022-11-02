103122 LFC party 01.JPG
Brandi and Marty Vorlov joke with their son Parker, 3, during Lompoc Foursquare Church’s annual Family Fun Block Party on Monday night.

 Len Wood Contributor

Hundreds of children and families in costume gathered Monday night for a festive and fun-filled community celebration at Lompoc Foursquare Church.

The church hosted its annual Harvest Block Party on Halloween night, featuring an assortment of games and attractions, concessions — and plenty of candy.

The event, billed as a family-friendly alternative to Halloween trick-or-treating, included carnival-style games for kids as well as bounce houses, craft stations, face-painting, snacks and a costume contest.

A young visitor collects treats from a display during Lompoc Foursquare Church’s annual Family Fun Block Party on Monday night.
Jeremiah Knight, 4, tosses a ball during a game led by William Justice, left, during Lompoc Foursquare Church’s annual Family Fun Block Party on Monday night.

 

