Hundreds of children and families in costume gathered Monday night for a festive and fun-filled community celebration at Lompoc Foursquare Church.
The church hosted its annual Harvest Block Party on Halloween night, featuring an assortment of games and attractions, concessions — and plenty of candy.
The event, billed as a family-friendly alternative to Halloween trick-or-treating, included carnival-style games for kids as well as bounce houses, craft stations, face-painting, snacks and a costume contest.