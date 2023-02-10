Lompoc City Council members unanimously approved a pay raise for City Manager Dean Albro before bidding a tearful goodbye to retiring Police Chief Joe Mariani Tuesday night.

With no discussion and a 5-0 vote, council members approved the 4 percent salary increase from $230,000 annually to $239,000 effective Jan. 1. 

“It sets the salary of the city manager at the new level listed in the staff report which is the same percentage salary adjustment as received by the city’s management supervisory and confidential employees group in July 2022 and the recommendation is to adopt,” City Attorney Jeff Malawi said in introducing the raise.

