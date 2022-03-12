The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, which works to establish an inclusive culture of health and well-being for local residents, has launched a new comprehensive website design that better highlights local nonprofits and community partners, the organization announced.
According to LVCHO Executive Director Ashley Costa, the $5,000 refresh was sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation’s small capacity building grant that was matched by internal LVCHO funding.
The website now features the organization's current and past work that include projects such as Open Streets, Safe Routes to School and Creative Crosswalks, as well as its role helping the campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field project.
More recent projects include the dissemination of an informational health newsletter; a vaccination community awareness campaign; a census outreach effort aimed at underserved neighborhoods; installation of bike repair stations around town and a physical activity promotion program.
“We want the community to better understand who we are and that we’ve served the Lompoc Valley for 22 years,” Costa said.
To view the new website, go to www.healthylompoc.org.