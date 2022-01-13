Lompoc High School Alumni Association is offering three $1,000 scholarships to both Lompoc High School graduates and graduating seniors who are attending college or vocational school.
Seniors who have attended Lompoc High for grades 9-12 and are a dependent of a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association are eligible for the scholarship and can apply by downloading the Common Application on their Senior Counseling Google Classroom. An Additional Information form also must be picked up in the Counseling Office.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, March 14.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently enrolled in at least 12 units at a university, community college or vocational school include: four years of attendance at Lompoc High School and membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or by contacting Rosa Chavez at lhsmom54@yahoo.com. Further questions can be directed to the counseling office at 805-717-6478. The deadline to submit an application is Monday, April 25.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.