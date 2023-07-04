Lompoc Valley Medical Center was recently recognized for the second year by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program with a bronze designation for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep.

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, a Pittsburgh-based organization, was created by Cribs for Kids, a national infant safe sleep organization dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths due to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) or accidental suffocation.

As a national certified Safe Sleep Hospital, LVMC is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and providing training programs for healthcare team members and family caregivers.

 

