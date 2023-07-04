Lompoc Valley Medical Center was recently recognized for the second year by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program with a bronze designation for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep.
The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, a Pittsburgh-based organization, was created by Cribs for Kids, a national infant safe sleep organization dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths due to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) or accidental suffocation.
As a national certified Safe Sleep Hospital, LVMC is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and providing training programs for healthcare team members and family caregivers.
“We are very excited to be recertified for this second year,” said hospital director of perinatal services, Melinda DeHoyos. “It is so important to teach our new mothers how to practice safe sleep routines before they are discharged from the hospital.
"We take pride in promoting safe sleep practices and educating our community on keeping babies as safe as possible while reducing the risk of SIDS. We hope to continue to grow with this safe sleep program and provide our community the education and tools they need to continue to provide safe sleep environments for their babies.”
According to neonatologist Michael H. Goodstein, M.D., medical director of research at Cribs for Kids, more than 3,500 infants in the U.S. die each year from sleep-related incidences.
“We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality,” said Goodstein. “Cribs for Kids Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable deaths.”
Safe sleep includes ensuring babies are always put to sleep on their backs on a firm, flat surface and that all soft bedding, bumpers and toys are removed from the sleep space.
The certification program started in 2015 in Pennsylvania and hundreds of hospitals are certified nationwide, according to reports.
“We welcome Lompoc Valley Medical Center to this expanding group of committed hospitals,” said Cribs for Kids Executive Director and founder Judith Bannon.