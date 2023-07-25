Twenty-five Lompoc Valley Medical Center employees were introduced to the basics of self-defense during a class held Friday morning to counter a reported increase in violence against healthcare workers, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The class, which was taught by instructors with American Kenpo Karate, included techniques such as avoiding physical altercations, posturing and verbal communication skills, as well as situational awareness training and recovery from a grounded position.

"Our staff are definitely feeling it," said Chief Nursing Officer/ COO Yvette Cope. "This is not a class to teach force-on-force, but self-defense."

072423 LVMC self-defense 1

