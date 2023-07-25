Twenty-five Lompoc Valley Medical Center employees were introduced to the basics of self-defense during a class held Friday morning to counter a reported increase in violence against healthcare workers.
An LVMC employee is taught how to escape an attacker who reaches from behind and chokes her during a self-defense class taught by instructors with American Kenpo Kickboxing Academy in Lompoc.
Twenty-five Lompoc Valley Medical Center employees were introduced to the basics of self-defense during a class held Friday morning to counter a reported increase in violence against healthcare workers, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The class, which was taught by instructors with American Kenpo Karate, included techniques such as avoiding physical altercations, posturing and verbal communication skills, as well as situational awareness training and recovery from a grounded position.
"Our staff are definitely feeling it," said Chief Nursing Officer/ COO Yvette Cope. "This is not a class to teach force-on-force, but self-defense."
Registered Nurse Connie Carachure, who had also taken a self-defense class in college, said she found a retake to be beneficial and was “very grateful” that the hospital provided the class.
"Unfortunately, I have been in a position where a patient was attacking me, so I never want to go through that again not knowing," she explained. "This provided tools we could easily remember by practicing and just to get ourselves out of that situation to a safer area."
An increase in violent workplace incidents in the healthcare field have been reported since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that healthcare workers comprised more than three-quarters of all workplace violence reported nationwide and are four times more likely to suffer a serious injury from workplace violence than workers in any other workplace setting.
Violence in healthcare settings is largely due to patients suffering from mental health issues, drug addiction, frustration, anger or confusion about their medical condition or care and dementia, according to reports. Some cases are related to visitors who are upset about the decline or demise of hospitalized loved ones.
As a result, Congress passed the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act in 2022.
According to Cope, healthcare staff at LVMC — emergency room nurses in particular — had already been offered emergency whistles and emergency alarms, and she hopes to offer self-defense training district-wide in the future.
In addition, LVMC employs around-the-clock security personnel and employs a code system to help in the instances of aggressive patients or visitors. When necessary, a de-escalation team of employees is called to the disturbance to help handle the situation.
LVMC Purchasing Coordinator Katie Pendleton said she appreciated learning the self-defense “anchor move,” which would allow her to escape if someone came from behind and choked her.
“They definitely did a great job of making it fun for us, so we would remember how to do it," she said. "Because when it’s too serious, we can all tend to panic. Making it more fun will let it stick in our minds a lot more.”