Lompoc hospital foundation calls off 2020 golf fundraiser, eyes return in 2021

The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation announced this week that it has canceled this year’s Flower Valley Golf Classic due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual tournament, which serves as the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit foundation, was initially planned for May 15 but was rescheduled to Oct. 23 in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. This week, however, the decision was made by the foundation’s Special Events Committee to completely call it off.

The cancellation was made, according to the foundation, in response to ongoing recommendations regarding social distancing and other efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The next Flower Valley Golf Classic tournament is scheduled for May 21, 2021, at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.

The 30-year-old Lompoc Hospital District Foundation provides philanthropic support for capital improvements and equipment purchases for Lompoc Valley Medical Center and the Comprehensive Care Center. It also offers free, educational health-related lectures for the community.

The foundation’s fundraising efforts are ongoing despite the golf tournament’s cancellation, according to the foundation. Currently, the foundation is raising funds to donate to LVMC to purchase eight patient monitoring systems for the hospital’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, or PAC-U. Those systems are used on more than 1,500 patients annually, according to the foundation.

Anyone with questions about the golf tournament is encouraged to call Foundation President Alice Milligan at 805-736-4005. For more information regarding the foundation, visit lhdfoundation.org.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

