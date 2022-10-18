GALLERY: Colorthon in Lompoc
Buy Now

Participants run through colored powder in the Lompoc Hospital Foundation’s third annual 5K "Colorthon" fundraiser, at La Purisima Mission and State Historic Park in 2017.

 Len Wood, Staff

Registration is now open for the annual Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Oct. 29.

The fundraising event will begin with registration for individuals, families and groups at 8 a.m. in the club parking lot. The untimed event is open to all.

Participants are invited to either run or walk a prearranged 5K course through a series of “color stations,” where volunteers will toss colored powder composed of dyed cornstarch at runners.

 

0
0
0
0
0