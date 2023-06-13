Lompoc Golf Classic

2023 Flower Valley Golf Classic tournament recently held at the Mission Club raised $95,000 to benefit the rehab services department at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

 Contributed, Norman J. Perry

Lompoc Valley Medical Center will receive new equipment and materials for its rehabilitation services department thanks to a sold-out golf tournament hosted by the Lompoc Hospital Foundation at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village that raised $95,000. 

The 32nd annual Flower Valley Golf Classic tournament, which attracted 144 golfers to the greens, was a success, said foundation president and co-founder Alice Milligan.

“Our committee worked especially hard to make this a great event," she said. "We are grateful to our many sponsors, donors, golfers, volunteers and to the Mission Club, for helping us make this event possible — and successful."

 

