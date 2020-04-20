Lompoc inmate who died from COVID-19 had pre-existing conditions, was serving 71-year sentence

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lompoc federal prison inmate who reportedly died from COVID-19 on Friday was 66 years old with pre-existing health conditions, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Oliver M. Boling first went into respiratory failure on April 5 before succumbing to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on April 18, the bureau reported. His death marked the fourth from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, according to county health officials.

Boling’s death was the first reported from U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc, which has reported more coronavirus cases than any federal prison facility in the country. As of Sunday, 83 inmates and 30 prison personnel had tested positive for the disease.

Boling, according to prison officials, was evaluated by institutional medical staff on April 5 and then transported to a local medical facility for further treatment and evaluation. It was while at that hospital that Boling tested positive for COVID-19, according to the bureau.