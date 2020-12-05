You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc issues Notice of Funding Availability for CDBG funds

Lompoc issues Notice of Funding Availability for CDBG funds

The city of Lompoc has issued a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), which makes funds available to nonprofit agencies and other organizations under the Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and local Human Service Funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Grants will be awarded at a $15,000 minimum.

In order to apply for funding, interested applicants must attend a virtual mandatory pre-application workshop and community needs assessment at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at www.zoom.us/join or can be accessed by telephone at 669-900-6833 using ID No. 845 8325 0477 and passcode 894469.

Copies of the CDBG application and application instructions are available on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com. Applications also can be electronically mailed by request.

The deadline for submittal of completed applications is 3 p.m. Jan. 7.

All applications must be submitted to the Community Development Division, located at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.

For more information, call the Community Development Department at 805-875-8245 or email c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News