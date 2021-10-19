This year's Lompoc Valley Job Fair will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Job seekers of all ages are invited, as are local employers that are seeking to hire. There is no fee to participate.
“This is a great opportunity as we all navigate through this COVID economic crisis for qualified job seekers to connect with employers from across the Central Coast," said DeVika Stalling, chamber president and CEO. "We are hoping to have employers from various industries.”
The event also is open to resource agencies and educators that would like to share pertinent information with the local community.
Both businesses and exhibitors who would like to participate are encouraged to preregister for a booth by Nov. 8 at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eimw9wjwfb0f2386&llr=pelo6nqab.
The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development board, along with other supporting agencies and organizations.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.