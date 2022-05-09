The San Francisco’s Giants Community Fund will again sponsor the Junior Giants summertime baseball program for boys and girls age 5 to 13 at no cost to participants.
Volunteer coaches are being sought in order for the program to be offered.
The program is a noncompetitive baseball league for boys and girls to learn about baseball, leadership, teamwork, integrity and confidence. The program also features a reading program with great incentives for participants.
The summer league begins in mid-June and is hosted by the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division.
Registration is now open at www.gojrgiants.org.
For program information, to register or to inquire about volunteering, call Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.