Lompoc will celebrate its 135th birthday with a weekend-long community celebration that kicks off Friday, Aug. 11, during the final Old Town Market event held downtown from 5 to 8 p.m.
The special weekend also recognizes the city electric division’s 100th birthday, which will be celebrated via a community bash to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 (the city’s actual birthday) at Centennial Square Park.
Refreshments will follow.
The Friday Old Town Market and birthday celebration will feature the Lompoc Police Foundation's annual Old Town Cruise, vendor booths, food, and birthday swag giveaways.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, the annual Lompoc Police Car Show returns to downtown for year 19 —moving from Ryon Park to Old Town — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a variety of vehicles on display.
There will be food trucks on-site, a raffle benefiting the Police Explorers, gift raffles and more.