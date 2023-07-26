072423 Fichtner Daisy award.jpeg

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse Angela Fichtner is the most recent recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

 Contributed

Lompoc Valley Medical Center labor and delivery registered nurse Angela Fichtner, BSN, was named recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, for her compassionate care of patients and families.

Fichtner was surprised with the award during her shift and was celebrated by members of the hospital leadership team, her coworkers and the Daisy Nomination Committee, which includes a wide range of clinical and nonclinical staff.

Fichtner was nominated for her overall compassion, and in particular, for the way she cared for one mother who was having great emotional difficulty after experiencing fetal loss.

 

0
0
0
0
0