Lompoc Valley Medical Center labor and delivery registered nurse Angela Fichtner, BSN, was named recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, for her compassionate care of patients and families.
Fichtner was surprised with the award during her shift and was celebrated by members of the hospital leadership team, her coworkers and the Daisy Nomination Committee, which includes a wide range of clinical and nonclinical staff.
Fichtner was nominated for her overall compassion, and in particular, for the way she cared for one mother who was having great emotional difficulty after experiencing fetal loss.
According to the DAISY nomination, Fichtner went to a craft store after her shift with the intention of making a keepsake for the mother.
“She filled a small teddy bear with rice the weight of the baby that passed, cut a ribbon that was the length of the baby and placed other mementos in a beautiful box for the family to cherish forever,” the nomination stated. “The patient clutched onto that bear for the rest of her stay and as she was discharged from the unit — she hugged it tight as she left with tears in her eyes.”
Fichtner then donated supplies for any future patients who might experience a similar loss.
“Angela goes above and beyond each day to make these patients feel special and honored,” the award nomination stated. “LVMC is so lucky to have her.”
Fichtner, who became a registered nurse in May 2017, said the DAISY award was “a huge honor. I did not expect it at all. It’s super sweet.”
A 1995 Lompoc High School graduate, Fichtner has been employed at LVMC since October 2017 and assigned to the labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum department her entire tenure.
“I only do what I feel is good for the patient,” she explained. “We do a lot of loving on all our people.”
Fichtner said she wanted to provide the grieving patient with something tangible after her loss.
“I felt like people leaving (our unit) expect to take something home, and when they don’t get to do that, and to leave with nothing, it is so hard,” she said.
In addition to a certificate, Fichtner received DAISY Award pins and a hand-carved "A Healer’s Touch" sculpture by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
The international award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize "the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day."
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System as the foundation was inspired by the care J. Patrick Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill. Barnes died in 1999 at the age of 33 from complications caused by ITP, or Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.
To nominate a nurse at LVMC, Lompoc Health or the Comprehensive Care Center, see the nomination form at lompocvmc.com, under the "Resources" tab and patient feedback link.