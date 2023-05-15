Mothers and their little gentlemen stylishly dressed in bright colors and leis gathered to celebrate the annual Mother/Son Luau held Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
With hair still in place, many mom and son pairs opted for a quick photo session with Maria Vega Photography before partaking in refreshments ahead of the music-induced fun.
Boys led the way, jumping, spinning, sliding and boogying to a library of Top 50 musical hits from the '70s, '90s and today, courtesy of the event's returning live deejay who also emceed an evening of all-for-fun competitive activities.