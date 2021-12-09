The Lompoc libraries will be closed for the holidays starting Thursday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 2, and will reopen to the public Monday, Jan. 3, a library spokeswoman said.

Normal hours of operation at the main library are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.

The Vandenberg Village location is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and closed Saturday through Monday.

To further celebrate the coming holidays, the Lompoc Library will continue to offer free weekly take-and-make craft kits for children, teens and adults through Dec. 20.

Kits include most of the materials needed to make a craft and are available to the public while supplies last.

Teenagers are also invited to participate in a series of writing-themed take-and-make kits that provide lessons on how to make journals, maps, cartoons and poetry.

Children’s themed kits are available on the next two Mondays as follows:

Dec. 13: Paper bag gingerbread house kit

Dec. 20: New Year’s Day popper kit

In addition, the library reminds members of all ages to participate in the reading challenges available on the Beanstack mobile app or online at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

