The Lompoc Library is challenging the public to read a total of 20,000 minutes in November through fall reading challenges.

 Lisa André, Staff file

A schedule of family-fun activities at the Lompoc Public Library is planned for the month November, starting with a Pokémon craft event on Wednesday.

Pokémon trainers ages 8 to 12 and their families are invited on Nov. 16 to the Lompoc Library for a special Pokémon craft event at 2 p.m. in the Grossman Gallery where the youth services team will introduce a variety of crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a chance to play the Pokémon trading card game.

Attendees can bring a Pokémon deck from home to battle or use one from the library, according to library staff.

 

