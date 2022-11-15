A schedule of family-fun activities at the Lompoc Public Library is planned for the month November, starting with a Pokémon craft event on Wednesday.
Pokémon trainers ages 8 to 12 and their families are invited on Nov. 16 to the Lompoc Library for a special Pokémon craft event at 2 p.m. in the Grossman Gallery where the youth services team will introduce a variety of crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a chance to play the Pokémon trading card game.
Attendees can bring a Pokémon deck from home to battle or use one from the library, according to library staff.
Two days later, the Lompoc Library will host a stuffed animal sleepover on Friday, Nov. 18, when members of the public can drop off stuffed animals between 1 and 5 p.m., and pick up the next day on Saturday, Nov. 19 between 1 and 5 p.m.
Library staff will make sure stuffed animal friends leave the library with a sleepover memento.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m., magician Shawn McMaster will reappear at the library to perform a magic show. Doors will open five minutes before the show.
The event is free and for all ages, and families are encouraged to attend. Space is limited.
The public also is invited to participate in the Lompoc Library reading challenge Family Stories from Nov. 1-30.
Participants can also log with pencil and paper and show it to library staff as a way to register and participate in the challenge.
The Lompoc Library challenges the Lompoc Valley to read 20,000 minutes in November.