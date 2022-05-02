The Lompoc Library will host a special Star Wars Day program in celebration of "May the 4th be with you," an unofficial holiday praising the cult-classic film that is recognized around the world.
The Star Wars craft event, which is designed for all ages, will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the library, 501 E. North Ave.
Attendees are invited to come dressed as their favorite Star Wars character and ready to compete in the featured costume contest.
A photo booth and craft station will also be available during the program.
Questions about the event can be directed to the library at 805-875-8781.