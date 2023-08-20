The Lompoc Library experienced a wildly successful summer reading program that logged 282,682 combined reading minutes by program participants in the "Find Your Voice" challenge.
Due to overwhelming reader participation, the program nearly tripled its original goal of 100,000 minutes upon conclusion of the challenge on July 31.
"The amount of reading completed is amazing!" said Sarah Bleyl, library system director.
Compared to the 2022 summer program that totaled 155,000 minutes read, this year's goal was surpassed within the first month of the challenge which kicked off on June 1, the library announced.
In addition to minutes read, 2,450 people participated in 22 different summer reading challenge activities ranging from character visits to stuffed-animal sleepovers to crafts for all ages and food-preparation demonstrations. And as many as 1,607 visitors enjoyed the traveling Charlotte's Web Bookmobile that checked out 1,344 books.
Lunch at the Library program was also a hit, having served 755 meals to local youth during the summer months.
"Thank you to everyone who helped us surpass our original summer reading challenge goal of 100,000 minutes by nearly three times over," said Bleyl. "Make sure to check out our other reading challenges on Beanstack, and let’s keep going into the fall and beyond.”