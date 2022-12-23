Four winners were named in Lompoc's 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest from among 42 residential nominations and a school located within city limits.

The bright and festive lawn at 1408 West Pear Avenue called judges to award "Best Overall" title to the residence, while a first, second and third were also named.

The home at 921 North R St. was awarded first place, 1100 Archer Street placed second, and third place went to 412 South Sage Street.

Lompoc Christmas Lights Map.jpg

A map of nominated houses and a school for the 2022 Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

