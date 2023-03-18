When Lompoc's Read Between the Wines book club lost a long time member to a car accident in July 2022, they struggled to find a way to honor her.
Mary Lou Seelandt was a loved member of the book club and retired teacher who loved books and reading. The book club felt it was appropriate to honor her memory by installing a little free library in her neighborhood.
Members of the club gathered in the Stonebrook housing development in January to install a library for the neighborhood and the community of Lompoc in Mary Lou’s memory.