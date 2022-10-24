102222 Pickup rollover, ejection, Santa Rosa Road, Eliason.jpg

Firefighters and paramedics prepare to transport a Lompoc man who suffered major injuries when his Toyota Tundra rolled over and he was ejected from the cab Saturday morning on Santa Rosa Road near Buellton in this photo from Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 Contributed

A Lompoc man suffered major injuries Saturday morning when his pickup rolled over and he was ejected from the cab on Santa Rosa Road about halfway between Buellton and Highway 1, the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said 25-year-old Jesus Mendez Ramirez was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra westbound at an undetermined speed on Santa Rosa Road at about 6:45 a.m. when he allowed the truck to drift onto the north-side dirt shoulder.

He then overcorrected as he attempted to bring the pickup back onto Santa Rosa Road, the CHP said.

