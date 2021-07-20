A 58-year-old Lompoc man was killed Monday in a solo vehicle crash near Clark Avenue and Highway 135 in Orcutt.

The San Luis Obispo Communications Center received a 911 call of a vehicle collision that occurred at Clark Avenue and Highway 135 shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Carlton Streebel.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department firefighters and other emergency personnel responded the scene.

An initial investigation determined that a 2001 Mercedes Benz, whose driver was not identified, was traveling northbound on Highway 135 just south of Clark Avenue.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and traveled down an embankment before overturning onto Clark Avenue, according to Streebel.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Streebel added.

County Fire personnel declared the driver dead at the scene. No other injures were reported.

A CHP report indicated the driver sustained blunt force trauma in the crash.

Whether drug or alcohol use was involved has not been determined, but the collision is under investigation by the CHP, according to Streebel.