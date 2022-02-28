A 24-year-old Lompoc man who sustained an injury from an officer-involved shooting last week in Vandenberg Village was identified Friday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, along with the two deputies who shot at him during the incident.
The incident was first reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when dispatchers received a be-on-the-lookout from the California Highway Patrol regarding an adult male driver who had been involved in several collisions in the 4000 block of Stardust Road, near Providence Landing Park, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick said a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began when several people called 911 to report a dark-colored Toyota Tundra pickup truck driving erratically, including along the pedestrian pathway near a Providence Landing Park housing area, and came to a stop when it collided with a residential fence in the 3800 block of Celestial Way.
The driver, identified as Rudy Angel Delgadillo, fled the scene on foot, according to Zick.
Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies interviewed witnesses, who described Delgadillo as a younger-looking Hispanic male with a goatee.
Two officers, identified as deputies Ross Van Tassel and Yeshella Jimenez, made contact with Delgadillo at 1:51 p.m. near a recreation center in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue, according to Zick.
Zick said that Delgadillo didn't respond to the deputies' repeated verbal commands, but he made a sudden movement and both deputies fired their service weapons, striking him once in the shoulder area.
An officer issued a "shots fired" alert near the park, prompting nearby Maple High School on Jupiter Avenue to lock down just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to emergency scanner broadcasts.
In addition, the Sheriff's Office requested that residents in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue shelter in place shortly before 2:30 p.m.
After he was shot, Delgadillo laid prone on his back and was "uncooperative" with officers, prompting them to call a Bearcat armored vehicle to the scene for assistance, according to broadcasts. Delgadillo was ultimately taken into custody.
Neither deputy was injured in the incident, although Delgadillo was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Both deputies were placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with Sheriff's Office policy, while Delgadillo remained hospitalized but was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation and obstructing a peace officer, which are both misdemeanors, according to Zick. Delgadillo is being held without a bail amount for the probation violation while additional charges are pending, she added.
No other injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation and sheriff's detectives are interested in any home surveillance footage that may have captured portions of the incident, according to Zick.
Any additional hit-and-run victims or witnesses to the incident are urged to contact sheriff's detectives at 805-681-4150. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 805-681-4171, or submit a tip online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.