A Lompoc man was sentenced last month to nearly four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a DUI-related involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal collision near Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Birotte Jr. sentenced 30-year-old Michael James Culligan to 46 months in prison on Feb. 16 after he pleaded guilty on Sept. 10, 2021, according to Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.
Records show Culligan initially pleaded not guilty on July 7, 2020, to three charges and that two charges — driving under the influence, causing bodily injury; and hit-and-run, causing death — were dismissed in a plea deal with prosecutors made Aug. 26, 2021.
“The severity and tragedy of [Culligan’s] conduct cannot be overstated,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Axelrad wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “His disregard for the safety of the community was staggering. Driving a stolen car while drunk and high is the very epitome of recklessness and, sadly, [Culligan’s] conduct had consequences.”
Culligan was arrested on June 16, 2020, after driving a stolen 2019 gray Jeep Wrangler along Santa Lucia Canyon Road's southbound lane near the base before swerving into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a blue 2016 Lexus sedan at about 12:30 p.m.
The impact killed the Lexus' driver, 35-year-old Michael Daniel Martinez, of Santa Maria, and seriously injured a 37-year-old female passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Following the collision, Mrozek said Culligan climbed out of the Jeep's sunroof and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Culligan was later found hiding in a drainpipe near the Lompoc-Surf train station, 1.5 miles away from the crash location, according to Mrozek.
CHP Officer Kelly Valdez said Culligan was apprehended after a three-hour search that involved the assistance of K-9 units from Vandenberg and the CHP, along with a Sheriff's Office helicopter and Lompoc Police.
Culligan admitted to using drugs before driving and has remained in federal custody since the incident, court records show.
Michael Schachter, Culligan's federal public defender, said that at the time of the collision his client was in the throes of a methamphetamine addiction rooted in the stillbirth of his son several years ago.
Friends wrote to the judge vouching for the plaintiff's devotion to caring for sick relatives, according to court records.