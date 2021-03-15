You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc man suffers major injuries in rollover crash on Hwy 246 near Buellton

A 35-year-old Lompoc man sustained major injuries Sunday after he was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover collision along Highway 246 near Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m., when a 1988 Mercedes driven by Keith Parker overturned just west of Riverview Drive, according to CHP spokesman Keith Rogers. 

Parker was traveling eastbound on Highway 246 when, for unknown reasons, he made an unsafe turning movement to the left and into the median. 

Parker was ejected from the Mercedes as a result of the collision, according to Rogers, who added that he was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing safety equipment. 

Parker sustained major injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. 

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to Rogers. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CHP's Buellton office at 805-688-5551. 

