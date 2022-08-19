Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne will face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby on Nov. 8 after city officials on Wednesday released the official candidate list for the upcoming general election.
Osborne and Mosby previously ran against each other in 2018, with Osborne winning the mayor's seat. She was reelected in 2020 after taking the race against challenger Councilman Victor Vega who, despite losing, retained his District 2 seat. The mayor's seat has a two-year term.
While Vega's term is also set to end, he will not run for mayor but, rather, seek a third council term. He is listed on the official candidate list as running unopposed for District 2.
Vega was first elected to his City Council seat in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.
Among the major issues Vega identified for his 2020 mayoral campaign was improving public safety, increasing city revenues, planning for sustainable growth, and eliminating the negative view that some people hold toward City Hall and the local government structure.
Similarly, Osborne in 2020 ran on a platform of improving infrastructure, community relations and bridging the divisiveness among council members on key budget issues, including funding for the Police Department.
She also advocated for building stronger relationships with the police, including working with Santa Barbara County officials to improve access to mental health services.
During a December 2020 council meeting, Osborne presented a proclamation of recognition to Mosby for his years of service after his eight-year run on the council ended in defeat against challenger and current District 4 Councilman Jeremy Ball in 2020. Ball's term is set to expire in 2024.
Mosby was appointed to the City Council in 2014 and was reelected in 2016. He maintained pride in the fact that he had only missed one council meeting as a civilian in 10 years.
After his defeat in 2020, he vowed to keep watch over city spending and budgets, job growth, and rally for the betterment of local roadways and parks, as well as advocate for better water quality, among other issues.
Councilman Dirk Starbuck will also be on the ballot as the solo District 3 candidate. Starbuck was elected for a second time to the Lompoc City Council in 2014 and won reelection in 2018.
During the 2018 race, Starbuck — a U.S. Navy veteran, local business owner and self-described fiscal conservative — advocated for City Hall to be run more efficiently.
He suggested that current city employees could fill in for certain tasks rather than immediately refilling the position at the same salary level, notably for administrators earning upward of $200,000, or "half what the president of the United States makes," he said.
Current council member, Gilda Cordova, is not on the ballot and will retain her District 1 seat. Her term ends in 2024.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.