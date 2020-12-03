Lompoc mayor to light Christmas tree in Centennial Park

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne will light the Christmas tree in Centennial Park at 5 p.m. Friday, a city spokesman said, but officials are asking the community to view the event from the safety and comfort of their homes due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The tree lighting live event on the city’s Facebook page will include Osborne delivering a special holiday message to the community, the spokesman said.
Lompoc’s TAP TV crew will be on hand to record video of the event for the city’s YouTube channel and website.
The tree was decorated by the Lompoc Urban Forestry Division, and the remainder of Centennial Park was decorated by the city’s parks division.
Typically, the tree lighting takes place as part of the Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, but that was canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.