Lompoc mayoral candidates share views on city finances, operations and look forward

Lompoc voters will be asked to select between two mayoral candidates Nov. 8: Jenelle Osborne is the current mayor; Jim Mosby is a former council member. Both are business owners with years of experience on the city council, various commissions and with nonprofits.

Though Lompoc voters face their first by-district elections, the mayoral seat is not district specific. Voters living anywhere in the city may vote for candidates regardless of the candidate's place of residence.

The mayoral race shares the ballot with two uncontested, by-district council seat elections.

James Mosby
Jenelle Osborne
