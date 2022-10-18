Lompoc mayoral candidates share views on city finances, operations and look forward

Lompoc voters will be asked to select between two mayoral candidates Nov. 8: Jenelle Osborne is the current mayor; Jim Mosby is a former council member. Both are business owners with years of experience on the city council, various commissions and with nonprofits.
Though Lompoc voters face their first by-district elections, the mayoral seat is not district specific. Voters living anywhere in the city may vote for candidates regardless of the candidate's place of residence.
The mayoral race shares the ballot with two uncontested, by-district council seat elections.
Sitting Council Member Victor Vega, who has already served two terms, runs unopposed to represent District 2. Sitting Council Member Dirk Starbuck, who is seeking his third term, runs unopposed to represent District 3.
JAMES “JIM” MOSBY
Mosby was born and raised in Lompoc. He graduated Lompoc High School in 1982 before earning his biology degree from UC Davis. Today, he owns commercial properties in the city, operates a farm, and has remained a city council watchdog since leaving the council in 2020.
Mosby was initially appointed the council in 2014, and was elected in 2016. In 2018, he unsuccessfully ran for mayor against Osborne, but he retained his council seat until 2020 when he was unseated by challenger and current Council Member Jeremy Ball.
Mosby has been an outspoken critic of the council, claiming members have been lackeys for city staff which, he claims, have received unreasonable pay raises while other city programs suffer and community needs fail to be met.
“The current mayor is basically a rubber stamp for city staff. I’m solutions not excuses. People might not like my approach — children don’t like to be told ‘no’ — but sometimes that is the proper solution,” he said.
He sees a failure in the city to address what he sees as rising homelessness and crime.
“What I see going wrong in this town is crime going up, homelessness increasing. There was a recent poll of 300 people where 74 percent of people don't feel safe in this town. We’re just going in the wrong direction. Most all the revenues from the taxes have been spent, the money’s gone, and we’re living on one-time revenues. We’re not fixing the needs of Lompoc,” Mosby said.
He sites businesses which he said have closed down due to repeated theft, a failed city approach to homelessness and drug abuse, and crime. He claimed there were more than 30 opioid deaths last year, and noted there may have been more in the city's circle of influence since those occurring adjacent to but outside city limits are not included in city statistics.
“Enough is enough. We need to do what the police chief says: work together, regain trust, and solve these problems. Police officers feel their hands are tied. We need to get behind them and let them know we’re going to get behind them and take our town back,” Mosby said.
He said he would put five new positions on the police department specifically to address such issues.
“They don’t all need to be sworn, but they definitely need to address homelessness, drug overdose issues, the crime in this town, the mental health component. Recently, certain directors at City Hall have said homelessness is a county issue, that the county collects money, so it’s a county problem.
"How’s that working for us? We need to step up and get solutions for that right now,” Mosby said.
He added he feels it’s critical to get city commissions back into full service.
“The Utility Commission hasn’t met in almost two years. That’s the city of Lompoc’s public utility commission. That’s ours. You don’t go to Sacramento. There’s a lot going on, and they are to be advisory to the council. There’s a lack of transparency there,” Mosby said.
Mosby said his years in business as well as on the council have shown he knows how to get down to business and keep a city running.
“I know how to get through critical budgets. We had to sharpen our pencils significantly. They said we wouldn’t be able to get through those budgets without bankruptcy, but we did it,” Mosby said.
He said key to that was passing a sales tax measure to provide ongoing income.
“Unfortunately, the money raised by that was paid out like trick-or-treat candy. Now we’re depending on ARPA money, reformulated COVID money, but you can’t operate on one-time revenues. That’s what we’re doing now,” Mosby said.
He blames Lompoc’s failure to thrive on county restrictions to development, annexation, construction of a proposed Narrows Dam, and the abandonment of the Harris Grade four-lane expansion as well as the city’s failure to fully partner with a military base whose work ebbs and flows.
“You need that historical, institutional knowledge to lead a community forward. If you don’t, you’re going blindly into the dark, and unfortunately that’s where we’ve been going these past couple years,” Mosby said.
JENELLE OSBORNE
Osborne moved to Lompoc 22 years ago from Texas. She and her spouse relocated for his work in Santa Barbara, but they found their home in Lompoc.
“Coming here from Texas, California wasn’t necessarily my gig, but we discovered Lompoc, this community that was really welcoming, really felt like home,” she said.
They swapped the irrigated crops and military base of the Rio Grande Valley for the agricultural setting of the coast and nearby Vandenberg Space Force Base.
“Growing up near a military base made having a base here really exciting to me, especially rocket launches,” Osborne said.
When, in 2005, she replaced commuting to Santa Barbara to work for others running her own professional organizing and event planning business in Lompoc, she found herself with more time to connect with her community.
“I could see the potential existed for Lompoc, and started asking questions: why was growth here stagnant? Why weren’t we having the success we should have? I really love this community. It has so much potential. How do we set our community up for everyone to be successful? That starts at City Hall,” she said.
She served on the Economic Development Council before winning the mayoral race against Mosby in 2018. In 2020, she defeated challenger Victor Vega to retain the two-year seat.
“I’m continuing to run because the past two years have been amazing. We finally have a council that is working well together. We have revenues, $13 million in ARPA funds that have to be spent on the community, so we’re using it for one-time projects we were never going to be able to do, improving public safety, public parks,” Osborne said.
She said she runs the show as an equal.
“I bring a leadership style that is considered more distributed leadership, not command-and-control. I know that the mayor has no more power than any other council member. All I do is run a meeting, but how you run the meeting is important to how those voices are heard. … I see my role as facilitator, negotiator, making sure every council member is heard, everyone is validated for their knowledge, their concerns are validated, pulling together concerns to construct a solution based on those insights,” Osborne said.
Bringing city staff members to the discussions is key.
“We listen to staff because we hired staff with very specific training and knowledge. Our job is not to attack staff, but to bring them into the discussion, respect their insight and the work they bring to us so we can make the best decision possible,” Osborne said.
She said the community is currently led by “a healthier council,” and cited frequent unanimous decisions, even when she least expects it.
“We have this floating 3-2, floating 4-1, and that surprise 5-0 that shows we’re really listening to each other and considering what each other has to say, especially when you see the council overturning prior decisions that sitting members helped to put into place, but are willing to turn over. These are positive signs for our community,” Osborne said.
She said she sees Lompoc moving ahead for the first time in years.
“You see our police department is finally fully staffed …we’re finally investing in both sides of public safety in long-overdue replacement of equipment …improvements in the parks happening. For the first time in two years we have enough park staff to do more than go around and mow … it’s exciting to see others are beginning to see the council and the city wants to invest in itself, so they want to invest in us,” Osborne said.
She noted public safety radio systems are being replaced, which could finally pave the way for police body cameras. In addition, she said, one fire truck has been replaced, a second is on the way, and the city is seeking estimates to replace its aged ladder truck.
Osborne also noted the progress of several housing projects including more than 200 homes in the works near Lompoc’s Wine Ghetto and some 450 homes “ready and finalized mid next year” at Burton Ranch.
“I see a continuance of the past two years, and I don’t want to go back to the previous 10 years of backsliding and 10 years of cuts,” Osborne said.