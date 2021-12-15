The Lompoc Museum will have modified hours for the rest of December in observance of the upcoming holidays.
Hours of operation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 20 through Dec. 31.
Beginning Jan. 2, the museum will return to normal hours of operation: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The museum gift shop this month will feature holiday items for sale including ornaments, decorations, figures, art pieces, accessories and books on local history.