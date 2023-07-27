The Lompoc Museum recently received a donation of $5,000 from local nonprofit CoastHills Community Foundation to help the historic facility fund future special projects.
According to museum director Lisa Renken, the award reflects the hard work by community volunteers to preserve the history of Lompoc.
On June 17 in front of the museum, Bruce Coggin, board director of CoastHills Community Foundation presented a check to Renken and board secretary Alice Down, who accepted the donation on behalf of the museum association.