CoastHills Donation to Lompoc Museum July 2023.jpg

Lompoc Museum board secretary Alice Down, left, and museum director Lisa Renken, right, accept a check for $5,000 from Bruce Coggin, board director of CoastHills Community Foundation on June 17 in front of the museum.

 Contributed

The Lompoc Museum recently received a donation of $5,000 from local nonprofit CoastHills Community Foundation to help the historic facility fund future special projects.

According to museum director Lisa Renken, the award reflects the hard work by community volunteers to preserve the history of Lompoc.

On June 17 in front of the museum, Bruce Coggin, board director of CoastHills Community Foundation presented a check to Renken and board secretary Alice Down, who accepted the donation on behalf of the museum association.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0