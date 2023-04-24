The Lompoc City Council has again extended its negotiation deadline with Pale Blue Dot for the proposed transfer of city-owned land for a space-themed entertainment and education center.

“The City and Pale Blue Dot are currently in the middle of negotiating a (Disposition and Development Agreement), and have made good progress,” according to a staff report by City Attorney Jeff Malawy.

The DDA agreement governs the potential development and eventual sale of 82 acres of city-owned property including and adjacent to Ken Adam Park, Malawy said.

0
0
0
0
0