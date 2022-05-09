The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors to participate in the weekly Old Town Market festivities set for 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 and continuing every Friday through Aug. 12.
Vendors interested in running a booth to sell nonedible products or market their business, organization or nonprofit are invited.
Vendors also may sell cottage foods at the event, prepackaged goods made in a licensed kitchen, or set up a food booth that offers made-on-site food and drinks.
Food booths must fill out a County Health Department temporary food booth form and pay a county fee.
The cost of a 10-by-10 space is $25 per night for Chamber members and $35 per night for non-Chamber members.
All participating vendors must have a current Santa Barbara County Public Health Department CFO record number and or seller's permit number.
The weekly event that will feature live music, a farmers market and free activities for kids will be held in the 100 block of South H Street.
Vendor applications are available online at http://lompoc.com/oldtownmarketapplication.pdf.
For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at lompoc.com or call the Chamber office at 805-736-4567.